Sheree Whitfield Shared Emotional Update About Her Mother Who Went Missing

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Sheree Whitfield can breathe a little easier this Easter weekend. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star informed her fans on social media that her mother Thelma Ferguson, who disappeared from her Sandy Springs, Georgia home in March 23, has been found.
“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” Whitfield wrote on Instagram. “My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”
She captioned the post, “The power of prayer is UNdeniable! .”
Whitfield didn’t offer any further details, but earlier had said her mom was known to take “personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her.”
RELATED: Former ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Sheree Whitfield Pleads With Fans For Help Finding Her Missing Mother
She added at the time, “However, this is the longest she has gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home.”
View this post on Instagram
Please keep my mom and my family in your prayers! We all know that prayers can move mountains!!! I was hesitant to post my concerns for my mother's safe return because, although I have been in close contact with the police for the past two weeks, I'm also pretty private when it comes to my family. Also, in the past, my mom has taken personal vacations without letting the family know and we respect that side of her. However, this is the longest she have gone without reaching out to anyone from the family or her friends. Right now we are leaning on God and staying positive and prayerful for her safe return home. HOME is where the HEART is and prayer in numbers work. As we all continue to navigate through these uncertain times, remember the blessings of having each other.... Family is everything! I ask that everyone pray for my mother’s safe return home. And know that our family will be internally grateful. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 **If anyone has any information we ask that you please call Sandy Springs police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing persons case at rgehricke@sandyspringsga.gov. 🙏🏾 Thank you!
Ferguson made regular appearances on Real Housewives Of Atlanta when her daughter was a cast regular, up to season 5, and made a special appearance during season 10 when Whitfield threw her a massive 70th birthday party that the full cast attended.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
COMMENTS