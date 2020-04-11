Sheree Whitfield Shared Emotional Update About Her Mother Who Went Missing

Sheree Whitfield can breathe a little easier this Easter weekend. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star informed her fans on social media that her mother Thelma Ferguson, who disappeared from her Sandy Springs, Georgia home in March 23, has been found.

“Thank you for all the prayers, they WORKED!” Whitfield wrote on Instagram. “My Mom has been found safe & healthy. She is with family now. I couldn’t have gotten through this without your support! GOD IS GOOD!”

She captioned the post, “The power of prayer is UNdeniable! .”