Will Smith Talks To DJ Jazzy Jeff About His Coronavirus Battle

During his latest episode from his Snapchat series Will From Home, Will Smith caught up with his longtime friend and collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff, after the music producer recovered from what he believes was the novel coronavirus.

The Wednesday (April 15) episode takes viewers down Jazzy Jeff’s road to recovery as he opens up about self-diagnosing his COVID-19-like symptoms.

He says he was medically diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs after returning home from a trip.

“I was like, ‘I feel like I’m coming down with something’ and got into bed, and I don’t remember the next 10 days,” the 55-year-old said. “I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost a sense of smell. I lost a sense of taste.”

Jazzy Jeff also recalled not being able to be tested for coronavirus despite showing visible symptoms of the deadly and highly contagious respiratory illness.

“They gave me a flu test,” he said.

Smith remembered how unsettling it was getting the news that his friend had fallen ill after Jazzy Jeff’s wife Lynette called giving him, “panic vibes.”

The Grammy-award winner updated his fans on Tuesday (April 14) about his health.

“Be grateful that you are here … Be grateful for what you have …. You have more than a lot of people!!!” he captioned in his Instagram post. “Now take yo a** in the house!”