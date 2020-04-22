Kandi Burruss Reveals More About Todd Tucker And Mama Joyce's Drama

The twelfth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has ended but the after show is still spilling all the tea.

On Sunday’s (April 19) season finale, there was some drama between Todd Tucker and his mother-in-law Mama Joyce.

Kandi Burruss gave the background info on the situation on Bravo’s after show.

RELATED: Marlo Hampton Shares Her Predictions For RHOA Season 12 Reunion



Kandi explained that she and Mama Joyce were having lunch but didn’t know that Todd was in the back. They didn’t know he was there until a friend of Todd’s came over to say hello. Todd never spoke but paid for their meal, to which Kandi said, “Todd did pay for our food but he walked out so he felt like, ‘Well, at least I paid for y'all food.”

However, Mama Joyce was still angry that her son-in-law didn’t speak to her.



Kandi did reveal Mama Joyce said something about Todd recently that “wasn’t favorable,” although she didn’t say exactly what was said. Due to the comment, Todd was “planning to avoid talking to my mother” at the restaurant, which clearly didn’t go over well.



Kandi maintained that Todd was being disrespectful. Mama Joyce told Kandi that if she would’ve come to the baby shower, she would have cursed Todd out.

Tension between Mama Joyce and Todd Tucker began before the two got married in April of 2014. She was against the marriage and was concerned that Todd was after Kandi’s money.

In recent years, the two have reconciled but appears the drama is not completely over.

Watch the clip here.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.