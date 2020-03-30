EXCLUSIVE: Marlo Hampton Shares Her Predictions For RHOA Season 12 Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton has become more and more prominent each season. Known for throwing shade and being a “fashion guru,” the reality starlet has proven through season 12 that she lives a glamorous life — with or without a man.

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey Shares How Coronavirus Is Affecting Her Life

She joined the show during season four as a friend of NeNe Leakes, but has since made a name for herself as an integral part of the hilarious moments and messy drama that come with each episode.

However, the Florida native has prided herself of being more than just a reality star. She started a nonprofit, Glam It UP!, that supports young girls in foster care and has also established herself as an entrepreneur through her fashion and lifestyle brand, Arrie & Emma, and wig line, H.E.R. (Haute Elegant Rebel).

Although Hampton has yet to receive a peach, marking her as a full member of the show, and is featured during the opening credits holding the Georgian fruit, she has nonetheless become a fan favorite.

BET caught up with Marlo Hampton to chat about love, self care and all the dirty details behind season 12 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

BET: As fans are still watching new episodes, what were your favorite and least favorite moments of season 12?

Marlo Hampton: One of my favorite moments, and I hate to say this because my sis NeNe wasn’t included in this, was the kickball game. That was just amazing. All the girls literally got along. It was just a beautiful sisterhood. And my least favorite I would have to say, and I have a couple of least favorites really, was Kenya crashing my wig party.

BET: So when Kenya Moore used your wig launch party to promote her haircare products, do you feel like your castmates had your back in that moment?

Marlo Hampton: I feel that NeNe didn’t have my back the way I wanted her to have it, and I told her that. I feel that out of all the girls, and this is my first year getting really close to them, I knew the last one standing would’ve been NeNe. But when she walked out, it did hurt me to my core. And I literally went home, got on the phone and I chewed her out like, “Hey, I thought you were going to be there? Why were you not there?”

I feel that all the girls were kind of supportive. I mean, it was funny too, you know, of course there were laughs. But I saw everyone walk away from me and was going around her. I'm like, hey, this is my event. It's about celebrating me. It's about launching my wig line and right now it should be about Marlo, not Kenya.

So, for the most part, they did good. I mean, we can go back a season or two ago and I know they would not have been that supportive. So, they were decent. They were at least a 8-8.5.

BET: But overall, how’s the dynamic with the other ladies this season?

Marlo Hampton: My relationship with the cast is amazing. This is one of the first seasons I feel that I'm getting along with all the girls except Freddy Krueger….Kenya Moore [Laughs]. So, I'm okay where I'm at.

Kenya, I just felt she's going through a lot in her life and I just feel that when you're hurt, you know that saying, “Hurt people hurt people.” So, you know she’s a new mother, wife, unhappily married, she's just going through a lot. But she's definitely not on my friend list. I don't wish her any bad luck. I wish her nothing but the best but she's someone I'm cool with and I just never have to be friends with.

BET: On the show you’ve been talking about how you want a man and you’re hoping 2020 is your year. How’s that going for you?

Marlo Hampton: Speak it into existence! [Laughs] I need to find love. I’m so headstrong as an Aquarius. There’s this new thing on Instagram where they’re saying the last four digits of your phone number is what you need. And my last four was love. And love, I really do need. So, I just hope if it's what God has in store, I would really love to get married.

I would love to do like a show, “Marlo Finds Love” on an exotic island with like 10 men, and they all live for my affection. That would be good TV. Just imagine me with all the different types of men [Laughs]. But I want true love.

BET: So if you’re leaving your love life in God’s hands, what’s your focus right now?

Marlo Hampton: My nephews are my top priority. April 3 will be our first year together so I’m looking forward to that even at a time like this. I mean, I just lost my grandmother so I’m getting over that. Accepting it, not getting over it. So, my main focus is really just them and my business. My life has been about Michael and William and Marlo.

I discovered in the last year that I am stronger than I ever thought. Like, my fans see me and they see the strong Marlo but that’s like a strong person who has a wall up. But I realized I have an affectionate side. I’m more affectionate than I thought. I’m just stronger than I ever thought. I never knew that which is really important. Self care is so important.

BET: Speaking of self care, you’ve put in a lot of work preparing yourself for the season 12 reunion…a strict diet, meditating, getting multiple designers. Even though it’s postponed, why were you more excited this time around?

Marlo Hampton: Because it's going to be epic. So even though it's on hold right now, stay tuned because it's going to be amazing. We have a lot of musical chairs with friendships.

I’m just gonna tell you my predictions. I think NeNe and Kenya are going to get into it. NeNe will chew Kenya’s head off and spit it in the trash. And I will be on the sidelines with rhinestone pom poms [Laughs].

I see Kenya and Cynthia getting into it. And I think this time Cynthia’s not gonna let her off easy. I don’t know why, I just feel that she’s been letting her off the hook so much this season.

BET: So word on the street is a lot of people consider you a fan favorite on the show. What do you think about that?

Marlo Hampton: Oh my God, it makes me feel amazing. With my upbringing, it just makes me feel good to know that people really love me and that they look up to me. Some of the emails that I get are so amazing like, “Hey, I've been a fan from day one. I love your story. You're one of the realest ones. You've always kept it 100.”

Like one thing I believe in is living in my truth. And I feel that for the last eight years, I've lived in my truth with my fans, and that's what I remain to do.