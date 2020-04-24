Meghan Markle Was ‘Deeply Shocked And Upset’ By One Tabloid Story About Her Family

ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 31: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Te Papaiouru Marae for a formal powhiri and luncheon on October 31, 2018 in Rotorua, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Her lawsuit against Associated Papers reveals the details.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Meghan Markle has not reportedly seen her father in two years and is accusing a British newspaper for causing a rift between them.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the owner of the Daily Mail, for publishing parts of an emotional handwritten letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, in August of 2018 – just three months after he decided not to walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry.

During a pre-trial hearing at London’s High Court, Meghan’s attorneys said she was “deeply shocked and upset” by the newspaper’s reporting, which “intended to portray her in a false and damaging light.” She also accused the publication of “harassing” her father.

Page Six reports that Meghan and Harry listened to the hearing from their new Los Angeles home. The High Court was also told that Associated Newspapers had an “obvious agenda” to “Intrusive or offensive stories” about her.

Also during the Friday hearing, Markle’s legal team argued that the Mail had been the primary cause of the breakdown of the relationship between Meghan and Thomas. They claim the publication was responsible for “harassing” Thomas and “exposing him to the world as a royal scammer” after they reported he had staged the infamous paparazzi photographs.

The judge said he’ll make a decision within a week.

Meghan is seeking damages for misuse of private information, copyright infringement, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018. No trial date has yet been set.

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

