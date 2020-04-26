Princess Love Alarms Fans By Revealing Where Ray J Is Spending His Quarantine

Fans got a peek into the couple's domestic drama when Princess posted a beautiful pic of herself at home with her daughter Melody , who is nearly 2, and newborn son Epik . She captioned the pic, "You can always count on me."

Things have been rocky between Princess Love and her husband Ray J for the past few months, and it seems like not even coronavirus quarantine could keep the Love & Hip Ho p couple together.

When a fan asked "where is ray?," Princess revealed he's not at home with his family in California. So, where is he?

"Vegas," she replied.

Anyone who's been following the recent drama between the Norwoods knows that Vegas was both the location and subject of Princess and Ray J's epic fight last December, when the reality starlet told the world her husband had abandoned her at 8-months-pregnant. Later, it was revealed the couple was fighting because Ray J wanted to move to Sin City permanently, but Princess...didn't think that was a great idea.

Looks like it's possible that Ray J got his wish. At least part of it.

We're sure we'll hear more about this from the couple, either on social media or on one of their reality shows.