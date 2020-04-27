Alicia Keys Tells Essential Workers “Good Job” in New Ad Campaign

Alicia Keys wants those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic to know that they are appreciated. The Grammy-winning singer has lent her vocal talents to a new song titled, “Good Job,” which appears on the soundtrack of a new public service announcement called “Out There For Us.” The project thanks essential workers like health care workers, grocers, taxi drivers, police officers, sanitation workers and others who cannot stay home despite the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign launches Monday (April 27) on the website OutThereForUs.com and asks everyone to thank essential workers on social media with the hashtag #OutThereForUs. The ad surrounding the campaign will also be placed in certain spaces like highway road signs, routes to hospitals and outside grocery stores in places that have high amounts of cases.

“While many of us are isolating at home, essential workers are true heroes, bravely continuing their jobs, risking their health and safety to support their communities,” Lisa Sherman, president & CEO of the Ad Council, said in a statement, according to USA Today. She said the campaign conveys our nation’s support for those extraordinary individuals that continue to keep the country moving. We’re truly grateful."



Keys also voiced her support in a comment on Twitter saying, “I wrote this for all the people that work so hard & never hear the words Good Job. I believe in us though, I believe in the way we are showing up for each other & caring.”

