Comedy Central Adds 45 Minutes To Trevor Noah’s ‘Daily Show’

Late night T.V. host Trevor Noah has more time to put the news in comedic perspective for us.

Comedy Central just announced on Monday (April 27) that it has temporarily expanded The Daily Show by an additional 45 minutes.

As Deadline observed, Noah used that extra time to comment on President Donald Trump’s shocking remarks about injecting disinfectant directly into the body as a means of fighting the coronavirus.

RELATED: Babyface And Teddy Riley Talk To Trevor Noah About Their Record-Setting Instagram Battle

In his hilarious monologue, Noah said that Trump “created shockwaves of stupidity with his latest and probably greatest unlicensed medical opinion yet,” adding that “this is maybe the first time in documented history that we’ve seen someone not thinking, out loud.”

Take a look at the segment for yourself: