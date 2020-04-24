Babyface And Teddy Riley Talk To Trevor Noah About Their Record-Setting Instagram Battle

Babyface and Teddy Riley nearly broke Instagram with their iconic music this week, despite the technical difficulties.

The April 18 ‘Verzuz’ battle had some struggles but their April 20 battle set a record for Instagram.

Now, the two music legends are opening up to Trevor Noah.



On last night’s (April 23), Noah had the legendary music producers on The Daily Social Distancing Show. “Thank you,” Noah began. “Everyone's sitting at home, we're trying to find ways to connect with trying to find ways to, you know, create a semblance of normal life. You broke Instagram in a way that it had never been broken before.”



Noah asked if they were shocked at how their Instagram battle crossed all generations and resonated with younger people.

Babyface, 61, said, “It's always a great feeling when you see people that like your music. When certain people come up to you and they say they know you or they say they know this particular song, it's like, ‘How would you know, how could you possibly know?’ From every age group in every ethnicity.”



He continued, “So this is a time where you know you need love and you need to feel good and feel good music, whether you grew up in it or whether you're in the bedroom -- that's all about I feel good at this particular point and we all want that.”



Riley, 52, also addressed the technical issues, “This is something new to us. We're technical guys for sure but with Instagram it's like another world because you're talking about 15 to maybe 35 are on there. So, we're kind of past that and, you know, coming on, people appreciate us being on. We appreciate it, everything that we get, come our way -- I'm so appreciative.”

Watch their interview with Trevor Noah below: