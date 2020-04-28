Pastor Troy Posts Heartfelt Message To Miss Minnie After Her Tragic Death

After the tragic death of Ashley "Miss Minnie" Ross on Monday, one of her closest reality TV friends is sharing his grief over her passing.

Rapper Pastor Troy, who debuted on Ross' show Little Women: Atlanta during the show’s first season, was introduced with a level of controversy and mystery surrounding the nature of his relationship with Ross. Troy posted a heartfelt message to the late reality star on Instagram.

RELATED: ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Miss Minnie Dies In Car Crash At 34

“I Love You, Ms.Minnie, A True Friend. Forever in my heart. I’m proud of everything you accomplished. We will laugh together again~P.T.," he captioned the post, which contained a video of him deejaying his DSGB radio show. In the video, Troy plays Aaron Hall's "I Miss You" and says, “Sending my condolences to the beautiful Ashley Minnie Ross. What’s so crazy man… All I got is good thoughts, good memories, so many laughs that me and her shared.”

See the touching post, below: