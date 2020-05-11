Vanessa Bryant Marks First Mother’s Day Since Kobe’s Death

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Vanessa Laine Bryant attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“I love being your mama Natalia Bryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri.”

It was a bittersweet holiday for Vanessa Bryant as she marked her first Mother’s Day following the passing of her husband Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna back in January.

The mother of four brought in the special holiday with her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri on Sunday (May 10).

“I love being your mama Natalia Bryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the very best of mommy and daddy,” she captioned. 

On her Instagram story, Vanessa also shared photos of the gifts and beautiful bouquets of flowers she received from her friends and family, including Ciara, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

