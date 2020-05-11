Vanessa Bryant Marks First Mother’s Day Since Kobe’s Death

It was a bittersweet holiday for Vanessa Bryant as she marked her first Mother’s Day following the passing of her husband Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna back in January.

The mother of four brought in the special holiday with her daughters Natalia, Bianka, and Capri on Sunday (May 10).