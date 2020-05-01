Vanessa Bryant's Message To Late Daughter Gianna On Her 14th Birthday Will Leave You In Tears

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Today (May 1) would have been Gianna Bryant's 14th birthday, and her mother Vanessa Bryant has taken to social media to wish her late daughter a happy birthday.
The post is yet another that shows how much Vanessa is grieving the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter, who were killed in a helicopter crash with seven others this past January.
"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa Bryant wrote in a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you."
"You are part of MY SOUL forever," she continued. "I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"
See her beautiful post, below:
(Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
