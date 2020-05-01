Vanessa Bryant's Message To Late Daughter Gianna On Her 14th Birthday Will Leave You In Tears

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 21: Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, watch an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks on December 21, 2019 at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Nets won 122-112. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

The rising basketball star was killed in a helicopter crash alongside her dad, Kobe Bryant.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Today (May 1) would have been Gianna Bryant's 14th birthday, and her mother Vanessa Bryant has taken to social media to wish her late daughter a happy birthday.

The post is yet another that shows how much Vanessa is grieving the loss of her husband, Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter, who were killed in a helicopter crash with seven others this past January.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna," Vanessa Bryant wrote in a sweet tribute on Instagram. "Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you."

"You are part of MY SOUL forever," she continued. "I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!"

See her beautiful post, below:

(Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

