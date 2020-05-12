Watch: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion Continues With More Shade And Tears

If you thought not being face-to-face would turn into a boring Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion, you were wrong.

Part one was high-octane drama and part two, according to a preview, is going to be even more intense.



In the clip, we see Porsha Williams saying, “Kenya Moore was a liar! Her receipts should be put in the shredder!”

RELATED: Kenya Moore Reveals More Details About Her Divorce From Marc Daly

We also see Eva Marcille taking off her ear phones in tears and walking off as she says, “I hate talking about him.” It’s not clear who she is referring to.



Lastly, Kandi is shown screaming at NeNe, “I’m embedded in your m**therf****ing brain, b**ch! And you gonna keep knowing me.”



Watch the clip here.



Part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion special airs May 17 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.