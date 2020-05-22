Watch Nicole Beharie Light Up The Screen As A Former Beauty Queen In ‘Miss Juneteenth’ Trailer

If you liked Beyond The Lights, you will love Miss Juneteenth. The indie drama stars Nicole Beharie (Little Fires Everywhere) as a former beauty queen turned single mom who pushes her teenage daughter Kai (Alexis Chikaeze) to compete in the same pageant, in hopes that winning will give her the future she never had. The film also stars Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson.

The movie, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, looks smart, funny, touching — and poised to be an indie hit.

"As a girl growing up in Texas, I marveled at the annual Miss Juneteenth winner gliding across the stage with hope on her face," director Channing Godfrey Peoples told ET. "Before I understood the significance of the pageant and its purpose of instilling pride and self-worth in the ladies who were crowned its winner, I was fascinated by the pageantry: its contestants were young, hopeful African-American women."

"Miss Juneteenth is a movie about dreams deferred," she explains. "I am so honored to be able to make this film about a woman who is the legacy of those ancestors, desperately looking for a way to make a better future for her daughter."

Miss Juneteenth will be released “in theaters, on demand and digital” on June 19. Watch the trailer, below: