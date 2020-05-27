‘Married To Medicine’ Star Miss Quad Welcomes New Baby

Quad Webb may have gotten a divorce last year but that hasn’t stopped her from expanding her family.

The Married To Medicine star has reportedly welcomed a baby girl named Ariana.

The little angel, who Quad calls Ari, was born April 8 in Memphis, Tennessee and, according to Bravo, Quad is looking forward to meeting her for the first time this week.



Quad Webb, 40, told The Daily Dish in a statement, "She was born on April 8th, and since then we have been working to get her home to begin what will surely be a joyous, successful and opportunity filled life."

Much of Quad’s storyline on the popular Bravo reality series centered around her then husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s desire to have children during their six-year marriage while she wanted to wait. The couple’s divorce drama played out during the last season.



It’s not clear if Quad is returning to the show next season.

Quad continued, "I am headed to Memphis this week and I cannot wait to meet her. There’s so much happening so fast! I’ve been in the process of looking for a new home, and now it has a completely different meaning. I’m eager and anxious, as my family means so much to me. We thank you in advance for all of your prayers and well wishes.”



Quad opened up the adoption during an Instagram Live chat with DELUX Magazine on May 21, “Mom and I have custody of her. And so, I am working really, really hard to prepare a home for her."



Ariana is Quad’s first child.