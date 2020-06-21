D.L. Hughley Reveals He Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

After being hospitalized after collapsing on stage during his Juneteenth stand-up performance in Nashville, comedian D.L. Hughley has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He shared the news with his fans in a video on Saturday evening (June 20).

“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms.”

Hughley says that upon arrival to Saint Thomas hospital he was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration but after doctors ran several tests his coronavirus results were revealed.

The legendary comedian recalled that he did not have flu-like symptoms that are typically connected to diagnosing coronavirus. In addition to having to be on the lookout for the common symptoms, Hughley jokingly said if you “pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

He continued, “Thank you for prayers and your well wishes. A few more of them wouldn’t hurt. Hopefully I won’t develop symptoms, maybe this is as bad as it gets. Thank you. I appreciate your prayers, they did not go unnoticed or unfelt.”

Hughley plans to remain in quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days, his upcoming comedy performances at Zanies have been canceled.

See his video below: