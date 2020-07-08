Meghan Markle And Michelle Obama To Speak At 2020 Girl Up Global Leadership Summit

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Meghan Markle may have stepped away from the Royal Family but she hasn’t stepped away from the spotlight. She just booked her first epic speaking engagement since seperating from her husband's family, one that will have her sharing a virtual stage with former First Lady Michelle Obama.
Markle and Obama have joined forces with Girl Up, a leadership initiative that works to inspire young women to fight for gender equality and social change. To date, they have worked with 65,000 girls in nearly 120 countries and all 50 United States.
Girl Up wrote on Twitter, "The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!"
Mrs. Obama will headline the virtual event which will also include Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nadia Murad, COO of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also a long-time friend to Markle.
The two women are no strangers and have actually met several times prior. Back in September of 2019, Markle guest-edited British Vogue and as part of her duties, interviewed the former U.S. First Lady.
For info on how you can join the leadership summit, which runs from Monday, July 13 to Wednesday, July 15, click here.
Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage and by BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty Images.
