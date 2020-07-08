Meghan Markle And Michelle Obama To Speak At 2020 Girl Up Global Leadership Summit

Meghan Markle may have stepped away from the Royal Family but she hasn’t stepped away from the spotlight. She just booked her first epic speaking engagement since seperating from her husband's family, one that will have her sharing a virtual stage with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Markle and Obama have joined forces with Girl Up, a leadership initiative that works to inspire young women to fight for gender equality and social change. To date, they have worked with 65,000 girls in nearly 120 countries and all 50 United States.

RELATED Meghan Fulfills The Last Of Her Royal Duties In $55 Blouse

Girl Up wrote on Twitter, "The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!"