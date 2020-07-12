Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Faces Backlash Over Tone Deaf Tweet About Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera’s fans and supporters sharply criticized the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office for posting a tweet on Sunday (July 12) with an insensitive tone.



Authorities announced that the Glee actress is presumed dead after she disappeared from a rented boat with her 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey on a Southern California lake Wednesday (July 8). However, a search continues.



The Sheriff’s Office posted this Tweet: “For those intent on searching for Naya Rivera on your own, 1. The lake is closed. 2. Temps are already in the 90’s. 3. The terrain around the lake is very steep and rugged. Our teams are well equipped and highly trained. We don’t want to have to rescue you.”

It received swift condemnation from many of Rivera’s fans.

One of them wrote: “‘We don’t want to have to rescue you’ i feel like that is very insensitive. we are trying to help. we want to find naya as soon as possible had you bothered to look properly on the first day maybe WE as her fans wouldn’t be asking to look then.”