Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Breaks Down At Site Where She Was Last Seen

Written by BET Staff

[UPDATE: July 12, 01:54 PM] Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, made his way to Lake Piru following the unsettling disappearance of the Glee actress on Wednesday (July 9) who was on a boating outing with their 4-year-old son, Josey, according to TMZ. Dorsey has remained silent since the tragic incident but paid an emotional visit to the scene where Rivera was last seen alive. The couple wed in July 2014 before calling it quits in November 2016 and finalizing their divorce in June 2018. [PREVIOUS]

1/2 Here’s the ROV used by @TulareSheriff in the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru today. This is one of many resources being used, along with side scan sonar, dogs, and divers. pic.twitter.com/LkeI04HIMJ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

Naya Rivera went missing on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 8. She reportedly rented a boat and her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found hours later floating in the boat alone. CBS reports: “The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat. It was not immediately clear how the child got back into the boat.” Josey was found in a life vest. An adult life vest was found on the boat. Capt. Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference, “There’s no evidence of foul play at this point. This may well be a case of drowning.” There are reports that Lake Piru is known to have whirlpools. From 1994 to 2000, at least seven people drowned in the Ventura County Lake which is 130ft (40 m) deep, according to Business Insider. In 2009, 9-year-old Denise Arredondo was swept away by a sudden whirlpool at Lake Piru and her family believes that it is possible that the same tragic accident could have happened to Naya Rivera. Denise’s cousin Andrea said that the whirlpools are “notorious” at the lake. Rivera got her big break in the early 1990s when she landed a role in The Royal Family, which starred Redd Foxx and Della Reese. She also appeared in Family Matters, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Bernie Mac Show and Girlfriends. However, she would become a household name as Santana Lopez in Glee in 2009.