Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Breaks Down At Site Where She Was Last Seen

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
[UPDATE: July 12, 01:54 PM]
Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s ex-husband, made his way to Lake Piru following the unsettling disappearance of the Glee actress on Wednesday (July 9) who was on a boating outing with their 4-year-old son, Josey, according to TMZ.
Dorsey has remained silent since the tragic incident but paid an emotional visit to the scene where Rivera was last seen alive.
The couple wed in July 2014 before calling it quits in November 2016 and finalizing their divorce in June 2018.
[PREVIOUS]
It has been four days since the news broke that Glee actress, Naya Rivera, went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California on Wednesday (July 8) after she went swimming with her 4-year-old son, Josey.
On Saturday morning (July 11) the actress's mother Yolanda Rivera was seen kneeling on the boat dock and throwing her arms wide with her son Mychal Rivera as they were at the scene of the tragic incident, TMZ reports. The 33-year-old’s father, George, has now joined the search.
The Rivera family ultimately geared up in life vests and went aboard a boat to help with the search, although it has been reported that Rivera is presumed dead.
"We don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now," Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference Friday (July 10). "We're putting as many assets as we can out there. We appreciate everybody's concern out there about locating her, and providing some closure for her family."
Side-scan sonar, dogs, and divers have been introduced as resources in the search efforts on July 10.
Naya Rivera went missing on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 8. She reportedly rented a boat and her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, was found hours later floating in the boat alone.
CBS reports: “The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat. It was not immediately clear how the child got back into the boat.”
Josey was found in a life vest. An adult life vest was found on the boat.
Capt. Eric Buschow, a spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference, “There’s no evidence of foul play at this point. This may well be a case of drowning.”
There are reports that Lake Piru is known to have whirlpools. From 1994 to 2000, at least seven people drowned in the Ventura County Lake which is 130ft (40 m) deep, according to Business Insider. In 2009, 9-year-old Denise Arredondo was swept away by a sudden whirlpool at Lake Piru and her family believes that it is possible that the same tragic accident could have happened to Naya Rivera. Denise’s cousin Andrea said that the whirlpools are “notorious” at the lake.
Rivera got her big break in the early 1990s when she landed a role in The Royal Family, which starred Redd Foxx and Della Reese. She also appeared in Family Matters, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Bernie Mac Show and Girlfriends. However, she would become a household name as Santana Lopez in Glee in 2009.
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
