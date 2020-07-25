‘I Know I Hurt You’: Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For Public Outbursts

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
Kanye West is apologizing to his wife, Kim Kardashian, for sharing private details about their family, including an assertion he tried to divorce her.
On Saturday, the rapper/producer took to Twitter and wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."
"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he continued. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."
I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.— ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020
I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.
The newest tweets come after ‘Ye revealed personal details about their family at his debut campaign rally. That was followed by eye-opening tweets on his Twitter account.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool
According to PEOPLE, a source close to Kim said the reality star was “furious” with her husband after the couple considered getting an abortion when she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012.
"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source said. "She is furious that he shared something so private."
After the rally on Monday, Kanye tweeted allegations that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had tried to “lock” him up. On Tuesday, he claimed he had considered divorcing his wife.
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage
Vanessa Bryant is dealing with her late husband’s trust
She lost custody of their daughter Bonnie Bella.
days
COMMENTS