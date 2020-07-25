‘I Know I Hurt You’: Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For Public Outbursts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)

The rapper recently revealed private details about their marriage.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Kanye West is apologizing to his wife, Kim Kardashian, for sharing private details about their family, including an assertion he tried to divorce her.

On Saturday, the rapper/producer took to Twitter and wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he continued. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

The newest tweets come after ‘Ye revealed personal details about their family at his debut campaign rally. That was followed by eye-opening tweets on his Twitter account.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to Kim said the reality star was “furious” with her husband after the couple considered getting an abortion when she found out she was pregnant with their daughter North in 2012.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," the source said. "She is furious that he shared something so private."

After the rally on Monday, Kanye tweeted allegations that Kim and her mom, Kris Jenner, had tried to “lock” him up. On Tuesday, he claimed he had considered divorcing his wife.

Photo: Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

