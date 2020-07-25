‘I Know I Hurt You’: Kanye West Apologizes To Kim Kardashian For Public Outbursts

Kanye West is apologizing to his wife, Kim Kardashian, for sharing private details about their family, including an assertion he tried to divorce her.

On Saturday, the rapper/producer took to Twitter and wrote, "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter."

"I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you," he continued. "Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."