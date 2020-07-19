Kanye West Shades Harriet Tubman, Offers $1 million To Parents Of Babies At First Campaign Rally

Rapper turned politician Kanye West held his first presidential campaign rally on Sunday (Juy 19) at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, S.C.

It wouldn’t be a Kanye West rally without some controversy. West, who ignited uproar in 2018 when he said slavery was a choice, shared his views about the legendary Black abolitionist Harriet Tubman who risked her life to help slaves escape.



“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves,” he said to a stunned audience. “She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

Some people at the event reportedly walked out.