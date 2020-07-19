Kanye West Shades Harriet Tubman, Offers $1 million To Parents Of Babies At First Campaign Rally

The rapper kicked off his presidential candidacy in South Carolina.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Rapper turned politician Kanye West held his first presidential campaign rally on Sunday (Juy 19) at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, S.C.

It wouldn’t be a Kanye West rally without some controversy. West, who ignited uproar in 2018 when he said slavery was a choice, shared his views about the legendary Black abolitionist Harriet Tubman who risked her life to help slaves escape.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves,” he said to a stunned audience. “She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

Some people at the event reportedly walked out.

West is on the ballot in Oklahoma. He launched a campaign website kanye2020.country asking South Carolina voters to sign a petition to get on the November ballot in their state.

West announced his campaign on July 4 and filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission last week. The independent candidate listed his party affiliation as the Birthday Party, according to Politico.

The former Donald Trump supporter required attendees at his event to wear face masks and to social distance.

During his remarks to the sparse crowd, West began crying when saying that if his wife Kim Kardashian West divorces him she gave birth to their child North West, TMZ reported.

He also reportedly promised to give everybody with a baby $1 million.

The longshot candidate faces an uphill battle against Democrat Joe Biden and incumbent Trump. West’s poll numbers are insignificant in major polls, but he garnered just 2 percent in a national presidential poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

When West announced his candidacy, he tweeted, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.”

