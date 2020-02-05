Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool

Love Locked Up: Tekashi69's Girlfriend Visits Him Behind Bars During His Two-Year Prison Sentence
For those who often spend hours wondering how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spend their everyday life in their $60 million California mansion, today is your lucky day!
After opening up their home to be featured on the cover of Architectural Digest, the couple partook in the magazine’s “Design Quiz”, which allowed fans an unprecedented look at how they live their lives. Imagine being a fly on the wall within the Kardashian-West household—fascinating.
Using a question-answer format on the 11-minute video, not only were we able to get insight on the couple’s overall love for one another, but we also walked away with info about their regular home life.
Most notably, Kanye was visibly shook after learning his wife has never used their custom-built pool since purchasing the home in 2014.
“I’ve never used our pool actually,” Kim shared.
A visibly shocked Kanye responded, “Can you believe that?”
That was only the tip of the iceberg, keep scrolling to see a simplified list revealing the reality of what it’s like to live like the reality star couple affectionately known as, KimYe:
