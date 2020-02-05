Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool

For those who often spend hours wondering how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spend their everyday life in their $60 million California mansion, today is your lucky day!

After opening up their home to be featured on the cover of Architectural Digest, the couple partook in the magazine’s “Design Quiz”, which allowed fans an unprecedented look at how they live their lives. Imagine being a fly on the wall within the Kardashian-West household—fascinating.

RELATED | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Show Off All The Rooms In Their Impressive Home, Including North West's Pink Palace

Using a question-answer format on the 11-minute video, not only were we able to get insight on the couple’s overall love for one another, but we also walked away with info about their regular home life.