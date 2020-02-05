Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Shocks Kanye West By Admitting She Has Never Been In Their Gigantic Custom Pool

Plus, she has specific lighting to optimize selfies.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

For those who often spend hours wondering how Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spend their everyday life in their $60 million California mansion, today is your lucky day! 

After opening up their home to be featured on the cover of Architectural Digest, the couple partook in the magazine’s “Design Quiz”, which allowed fans an unprecedented look at how they live their lives. Imagine being a fly on the wall within the Kardashian-West household—fascinating. 

RELATED | Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Show Off All The Rooms In Their Impressive Home, Including North West's Pink Palace

Using a question-answer format on the 11-minute video, not only were we able to get insight on the couple’s overall love for one another, but we also walked away with info about their regular home life.

Most notably, Kanye was visibly shook after learning his wife has never used their custom-built pool since purchasing the home in 2014.

“I’ve never used our pool actually,” Kim shared.  

A visibly shocked Kanye responded, “Can you believe that?”  

That was only the tip of the iceberg, keep scrolling to see a simplified list revealing the reality of what it’s like to live like the reality star couple affectionately known as, KimYe:

  • North West was the inspiration for their home and she loves to do "cartwheels" in the hallways as well as "play [her] violin" and "the piano". 
  • Kim Kardashian took lighting from the Chanel store and put it in her bathroom. Now all of her cellulite disappears. 
  • Kanye West rejected all plans for the jacuzzi portion of their pool, so he keeps their pool permanently hot. Now it is a jacuzzi.
  • Kanye West has a new way of folding his clothing so that he can see everything, but Kim insists that it gives her anxiety.
  • They still have those infamous sinks and are working on a new design. 
  • Kim likes to take selfies in the theater because she loves a flash. 
  • They do not "live" in their living room.
  • The soundtrack to their home is a combination of West's 'Wolves' song and 'Jesus Is King' album. 

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style