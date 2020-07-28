Leslie Jones Announcing The 2020 Emmy Nominations Is A Whole Mood

On Tuesday (July 26), the nominations for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards were virtually announced by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession led drama categories with 18 nominations a piece. In comedy, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dominated the category with 20 nods. HBO’s Watchmen, which features Regina King, received the most nominations of any series, securing 26.

Netflix was the big winner, earning 160 nominations, which was the most of any network or streaming service.

Perhaps as entertaining as the programs themselves was Leslie Jones’ presentation of who was nominated. Twitter had a field day with the Saturday Night Live alum’s enthusiasm while she was reading off shows like The Good Place and Insecure.