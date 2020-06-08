Ayesha Curry Reveals How She Lost 35 Pounds In Quarantine

Ayesha Curry isn't letting quarantine dampen her potential for Hot Girl Summer. In case you missed it, the chef and entrepreneur has been chronicling her fitness journey on Instagram, and proudly showed off the results with a gorgeous bikini photo a couple of weeks ago.

The mom of three, shed 35-pounds over the past few months and took to her Instagram stories to fill her fans on her new eating habits along with her intense workout regimen.

“Been in the gym since January,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work. And changed my entire diet (except for Sunday’s… you know what it is).”