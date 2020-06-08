Ayesha Curry Reveals How She Lost 35 Pounds In Quarantine

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Ayesha Curry isn't letting quarantine dampen her potential for Hot Girl Summer. In case you missed it, the chef and entrepreneur has been chronicling her fitness journey on Instagram, and proudly showed off the results with a gorgeous bikini photo a couple of weeks ago.
The mom of three, shed 35-pounds over the past few months and took to her Instagram stories to fill her fans on her new eating habits along with her intense workout regimen.
“Been in the gym since January,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Heavy HIIT, Hella cardio, floor work. And changed my entire diet (except for Sunday’s… you know what it is).”
The wife of NBA champion Steph Curry, shared that now that she’s in her 30s, she wanted to spend this time working on herself. “I spent my entire 20s having babies, nursing babies,” she said. “Now it’s my turn to nurse myself. I’m Jamaican, I’m strong, I’m fast and I’m resilient. Negativity only makes a mom go harder, word to the wise.”
Now if you don’t know what HIIT is, it stands for High-intensity Interval Training, which are workouts that alternates between intense bursts of activity and fixed periods of less-intense activity or even complete rest. For example, if you’re on the treadmill, you could walk for 5 minutes and then sprint for 30 seconds and then repeat. These workouts can get your twice the results in half the time.
We're taking notes, because her body looks amazing!
Cheers to Ayesha for working on herself, this busy mother put in the work!
(Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
