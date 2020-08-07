Watch Gabrielle Union Surprise 'Cheer' Star And 'Bring It On' Superfan Jerry Harris

The sweet moment was captured on Zoom.

Getting Zoom-bombed is not a good thing, unless it's Gabrielle Union who's crashing your video conference. That's what happened during Variety's "Power Of Young Hollywood" event, when Cheer star Jerry Harris got the surprise of his life.

Harris, the Navarro cheerleader who has become a fan favorite since the release of the docuseries, was talking about his obsession with Union and Bring It On during the live-streamed presentation, when Union jumped on the call. After Harris let out a few screams and then composed himself, Union showered him with words of praise.

“You are the most wonderful person I’ve seen through my television in so long,” the actress told Harris. “You spoke to me, your positivity, your journey. I cried every time you appeared. I’m obsessed.”

She then promised Harris, “We’re going to have to work together,” to which he enthusiastically replied, “Absolutely!”

“Don’t threaten me with a good time,” Union said.

Watch the adorable exchange, below:

Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire / Stringer

