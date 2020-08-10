Watch Jason Derulo Knock Out Will Smith’s Teeth In Hilarious TikTok Golf Session

The viral video has over two million views.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

While Trump is trying to ban TikTok, the hugely popular social media app is still the go-to place for many celebrities. 

Jason Derulo and Will Smith are the latest to create a viral video on the online platform.

In a short video clip, Smith is seen teaching Derulo how to play golf.  As Smith is saying, "Don't swing yet,” Derulo's swings  and hits the 51-year-old in the mouth.

Smith crawls to the camera and shows his chipped and missing front teeth.

Derulo says, "You ought to put some ice on that.” 

The video ends with Smith swinging the golf club at Derulo. 

Posted yesterday (August 9), the clip has received over two million views. Derulo captioned the video with, “I don’t like this game @willsmith.”

Watch the hilarious video below:

@jasonderulo

I don’t like this game @willsmith

♬ Rags2Riches (feat. ATR Son Son) - Rod Wave

Photo: TikTok

