Oprah, Angela Bassett, Black Thought To Star In HBO’s Adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates ‘Between the World and Me’

HBO is bringing an elite cast for its adaption of a dramatized stage show, based on best-selling author Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me.”

Oprah Winfrey, Angela Bassett, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Courtney B. Vance and more will star in the special which taps into the 2018 theatrical adaptation from the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Written as a letter from the NAACP Image Award winner to his teenage son, Coates describes his experiences growing up in Baltimore and his constant fear of violence against the Black community. The memo also dives into Coates’ ideas that the modern-American society is structurally supported for white supremacy, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Kamilah Forbes, executive producer for the Apollo Theater is set to re-direct the special.

HBO will also make donations to the Coates’ alma mater, Howard University and the Apollo Theater.

The special will debut this fall on HBO and will be available for streaming on HBO Max.