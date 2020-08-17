Tracee Ellis Ross And Anthony Anderson Open Up About New ‘Black-ish’ Season

Season seven of Black-ish is scheduled to premiere in the fall and Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson recently opened up about what fans can expect.

During Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees all-day event, Ross revealed the cast recently sat down for their first table read via Zoom.

“There’s a lot happening in our world, so I’m sure Black-ish is going to touch on some of it,” said Ross.



Anderson said, “We never shy away from anything that’s happening in the world and in particular our community. Black-ish being Black-ish, with our finger on the pulse of what’s happening, in particular within our community, you can rest assured that we will be dealing with the majority of it.”

He also added, “I’m proud of the stories that we tell. This show has just been filled with beautiful moments since the pilot and until now leading into Season 7.”

One of those beautiful moments was a controversial episode that was banned from ABC over two years ago.

Titled "Please, Baby, Please," involved the show’s lead character Dre (Anthony Anderson) talking to his toddler son about political unrest and racism in the country in the form of a bedtime story. The episode was originally set to air on February 27, 2018, but was pulled by ABC. The episode is now available on Hulu.

There is no exact date for when Black-ish will return for season seven. However, as of June 2020, the Kenya Barris show is on the fall schedule for ABC. Many television shows have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.