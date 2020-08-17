Tyler Perry Announces “The Virtual Madea Museum”

For a limited time, “The Virtual Madea Museum,” introduces a unique experience that will spotlight Madea’s 20-year “wise-cracking” legacy , cultural influence and achievements. Each exhibit of the museum is set to celebrate iconic elements of Madea.

With Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell The Play streaming on BET+ August 27, another special tribute is now honoring the “Matriarch of Black Culture,” following the announcement that the creator, writer, and director, Tyler Perry , would soon retire the popular character.

“The Legacy Portrait Shop” will display a visual timeline of portraits of Madea giving a nod to her character from her first stage play appearance in I Can Do Bad All By Myself, making its way to her appearance in the farewell play.

The next component of the museum is “The Hall of Song,” an interactive portion of the experience showcasing Madea’s best musical moments and featuring special guests in a virtual singing experience.

Tapping into the likes of The Metropolitan Museum’s annual costume exhibit “The Virtual Madea Museum” will show off the unique evolution of Ms. Mable “Madea” Earlene Simmons’ style.

Lastly, “The Gift Shop” will feature limited-edition memorabilia for Madea superfans.

Visit Madeamuseum.com.