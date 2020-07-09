‘Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play’ To Air On BET+

On August 27, Madea will take her final bow on BET+. After 21 plays and tons of movies, the character that helped Tyler Perry become a mogul is being retired.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play will exclusively stream on BET+ and will include some of your favorites like Cassi Davis as Betty Ann "Aunt Bam" Murphy, David Mann as Leroy Brown and Tamela Mann as Cora Jean Simmons-Brown.

Executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play centers around Madea’s great-grandson graduating from law school and the entire family gathering to celebrate the occasion. However, chaos ensues as some unexpected folks show up and Madea morphs into a life coach.



Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+., said in a statement, "Tyler Perry’s Madea burst onto the scene and entered our hearts over 20 years ago and we are honored to share this final stage performance with BET+ subscribers.”



The play toured the country to sold-out venues nearly all of 2019 to February 2020, closing right before the coronavirus hit.



Watch the hilarious trailer below: