Tyler Perry's Madea Claps Back At Millennials Partying On Beaches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Fear is spreading over the coronavirus but not for some young people. There is endless footage of millennials partying on beaches and packed together in crowds, which can only spread the highly contagious. Madea is not here for it.
Madea (via Tyler Perry) posted a hilarious about the importance of “sochiel-disacanceses.”
“They doing what? Where they at?” Madea says on a phone call. “I know damn well them millennials ain’t out on no beaches, walking up and down, holding hands and kissing at no damn party and everything!”
Madea stresses, “They supposed to be sochiel-disacanceses!”
Listen below:
This was definitely the laugh we all needed but the PSA was necessary.
Yesterday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Good Morning America, "Think about your grandfather, think about your grandmother. Think about the fact you're spreading disease that could ultimately be what kills them.”
See the disturbing video of millennials refusing to practice social distancing during spring break in Florida.
Despite urgent warnings from health officials Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to close the Florida beaches.
According to The New York Times, over 12,000 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and over 190 have died. The number is more than likely higher but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
