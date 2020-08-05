Watch Madea and Tyler Perry Surprise Two Hospital Workers During ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Essential workers are some of the most crucial people during the coronavirus pandemic.

And Tyler Perry wanted to make sure two hospital workers at Emory Hospital in Decatur, Georgia knew they were valued.

During a segment on Good Morning America, Tina Jones and Lesa Kelly, spoke to TJ Holmes about their commitment to their jobs during these challenging times. Jones is a laundry team leader whose staff cleans 9,000 pounds of linens everyday. Kelly is the environmental service manager and her team ensures every inch of the hospital is clean and safe for patients and their families.



Tyler Perry crashed their Good Morning America interview to say thank you and even jumped into his Madea voice to bring a smile to their faces.

Watch below.