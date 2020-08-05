Watch Madea and Tyler Perry Surprise Two Hospital Workers During ‘Good Morning America’ Interview

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Essential workers are some of the most crucial people during the coronavirus pandemic.
And Tyler Perry wanted to make sure two hospital workers at Emory Hospital in Decatur, Georgia knew they were valued.
During a segment on Good Morning America, Tina Jones and Lesa Kelly, spoke to TJ Holmes about their commitment to their jobs during these challenging times. Jones is a laundry team leader whose staff cleans 9,000 pounds of linens everyday. Kelly is the environmental service manager and her team ensures every inch of the hospital is clean and safe for patients and their families.
Tyler Perry crashed their Good Morning America interview to say thank you and even jumped into his Madea voice to bring a smile to their faces.
Watch below.
Tyler Perry has been showing tons of love during these tough times.
Last month, he gave out 1,000 Kroger gift cards that he handed out with the help of officers from the Atlanta Police Department.
In June, Perry surprised Project U First, an Atlanta women’s non-profit organization, with a brand new cargo van that provides people experiencing homelessness with basic health and hygiene products.
In April, Perry was applauded for paying for grocery purchases for elderly shoppers at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn Dixie stores in his hometown of New Orleans.
In early April, he left a $500 tip for each of the 42 out-of-work servers at Houston’s restaurant, which equals a $21,000 tip for takeout.
