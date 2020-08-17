Will Smith And Kevin Hart Teaming Up For Remake Of 'Planes,Trains and Automobiles'

Will Smith and Kevin Hart promised us two years ago that they join forces for a film and now it looks like they're ready to deliver. The A-list actors will co-star in a remake of the classic road trip movie Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

The original 1987 film starred Steve Martin and John Candy as "a mismatched duo forced to become bunkmates and traveling partners in a desperate attempt to get home to loved ones for Thanksgiving after their flights are canceled," according to Deadline. John Hughes directed the film.

The remake will be produced by both Smith and Hart, through their respective production banners, Westbrook Studios and Hartbeat Productions. No director or release date has been set.

Watch a 2018 clip of Will Smith talking about wanting to partner up with Kevin Hart on screen below: