Kanye West Makes Presidential Ballot In Utah

With the 2020 presidential elections less than 80 days away, Kanye West has now qualified to appear on Utah’s ballot this November.

Running under a third party, reportedly confirmed as the Birthday Party, Utah’s State Elections Director Justin Lee says that the Yeezus rapper and his campaign successfully gathered the necessary 1,000 signatures from registered voters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

West has qualified in states including Colorado, Vermont, and Oklahoma after his campaign filed the required paperwork back on July 15.

A few of his ballot efforts including in New Jersey and Wisconsin were challenged after faulty signatures were located on the petition.

West’s running mate is 57-year-old Michelle Tidball. According to Forbes, she lives in Wyoming, describes herself as a “biblical life coach” and in a bible teleconference said that she doesn’t “watch news.”