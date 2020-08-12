Kanye West Reportedly Met With Jared Kushner Over Presidential Run

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic,)

‘Ye has petitioned to be on the ballot in many states.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, reportedly met privately with Kanye West last weekend over the rapper's run for president.

According to the The New York Times, the meeting took place in Colorado, where Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, were traveling. West and his family had been camping in the state and afterward flew to the resort town of Telluride to meet with Kushner and Trump.

Kanye tweeted on Tuesday evening (August 11) that he’s willing to speak with the Times about the meeting.

“I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Times about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics.” According to the Times, Kanye did not speak further on his meeting with Kushner. However, he expressed his frustration over abortion rates and Black women and said he didn’t give support to Democrats wholesale.

The Times says a White House spokesman did not respond to an email seeking comment.

West’s run for president has been shaky at best as he’s failed to meet the deadline to get on the ballot in numerous states. He’s also admitted to being a spoiler to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Some believe Kanye was intended to take votes away from Biden. He has also won some celebrity support from actor Nick Cannon and fellow rapper DaBaby.

But realistic support for West is almost nonexistent. A new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows that he got two percent overall support from registered voters and also two percent among African American voters. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s nine-point lead over President Trump is unchanged with or without West.

