LeBron James Debuts ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Uniform

LeBron James is set to be the main athlete cast in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and now, we’re getting a first look at the uniform he’ll wear in the yet-to-be-released film.

Taking to his Instagram account, the NBA star posted a video of him joining the Tune Squad in a jersey featuring an orange circle over the left side of it and a light blue background.

RELATED: LeBron James Reveals Title to Space Jam Sequel

"Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾," James wrote.