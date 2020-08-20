LeBron James Debuts ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Uniform

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
LeBron James is set to be the main athlete cast in “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” and now, we’re getting a first look at the uniform he’ll wear in the yet-to-be-released film.
Taking to his Instagram account, the NBA star posted a video of him joining the Tune Squad in a jersey featuring an orange circle over the left side of it and a light blue background.
"Tune Squad coming soon!! 👀🔥🐰 Glad all my @ljfamfoundation and @ipromiseschool families got to see it first. 🙏🏾 Thanks for holdin it down my brother @mavcarter 🤜🏾🤛🏾," James wrote.
In April, the 36-year-old revealed the name of the movie sequel in a boomerang video of himself on Instagram. It will be released in 2021.
According to a report published last year by The Atlantic, the sequel will be produced by LeBron and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler. It will star James along with fellow ballers Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Damian Lillard. WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike will also make appearances and other athletes who have yet to be named publicly.
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
