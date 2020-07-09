‘Euphoria’ Actress Zendaya Filmed Secret Quarantine Movie With John David Washington

Euphoria actress Zendaya has taken her quarantine experience to new heights!

Collaborating with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Tenet actor John David Washington, the team announced a new film Malcolm & Marie, was written, developed, produced and filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teasing the film on her Instagram page on Wednesday (July 8), Zendaya eased a black and white image of the movie.

