‘Euphoria’ Actress Zendaya Filmed Secret Quarantine Movie With John David Washington

‘Malcolm & Marie’ is her latest surprise film.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Euphoria actress Zendaya has taken her quarantine experience to new heights!

Collaborating with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Tenet actor John David Washington, the team announced a new film Malcolm & Marie, was written, developed, produced and filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Teasing the film on her Instagram page on Wednesday (July 8), Zendaya  eased a black and white image of the movie. 

Malcolm & Marie

“Malcolm & Marie,” she captioned. 

Deadline reports that the new film has “echoes of [Netflix’s] Marriage Story, while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now.” 

An official release date for the special quarantine production has not yet been released. 

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

