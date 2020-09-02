‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Shares Powerful Eulogy For Chadwick Boseman

Written by BET Staff

Expressing her grief for her late “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright grieved in a powerful way with an emotional Instagram post. Wright starred alongside Boseman playing T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri, a tech wiz. In her social media post to commemorate Boseman’s influential spirit, she shared a video of pockets of nature, beautiful sunsets and sunrises, blended with archival images and video of some of her favorite moments with her on-screen brother.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan Wishes He Had More Time In A Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman “A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease,” Wright says in a voiceover. “Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”

The actress continues saying that she has cried endlessly from the losses that have deeply affected Black Hollywood. First reacting to the news in response to Boseman’s death, Wright tweeted to her fans, “this hurts. really hurts,” in a brief tweet.

this hurts. really hurts — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 30, 2020

Concluding the nearly six-minute tribute video, the Death on the Nile actress says that she and Boseman’s close friends will continue to carry on his legacy. RELATED: Denzel Washington Once Paid Chadwick Boseman’s Tuition And Reflected on His Legacy “It is also written that all things are made new, there is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life,” she says. “And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You’re forever in my heart.” Chadwick Boseman died at 43 on Friday (Aug. 28) after a four-year battle with colon cancer . The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He cemented his legacy playing the Black Panther in the Ryan Coogler-directed film and the Avengers franchise.