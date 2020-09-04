Usher Announces Las Vegas Residency And Confirms New Baby

Written by BET Staff

Congratulations to Usher! During a Summer Concert Series appearance on Good Morning America on Friday (Sept. 4), the singer-songwriter shared both personal and professional news. The eight-time Grammy-winning R&B crooner will be launch a residency in Las Vegas in 2021. RELATED: Usher Drops Video For New Song ‘I Cry’ Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 and shows begin Friday, July 16, 2021.

The artist told Rolling Stone that he’s creating a “fully immersive” show for long-time fans and new audiences. “Since I was 21 years old, I’ve really anticipated getting to go to Vegas and play the shows the way that they did in the early days,” he said. “The vibe of Las Vegas is everything on steroids — the best clubs, the best shows, the best food, all of it. To finally be able to get this opportunity, to share myself and also to share my history with my audience, I can’t wait for it.”

According to a press release, the concert series will premiere at Colosseum at Caesars Palace and will feature chart-topping hits spanning Usher's 20-year career as well as new music. "I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas," Usher said in the release. "My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!" Usher also shared his excitement over expecting a new baby with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea,during the GMA interview. “Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my bean’s arrival,” Usher told GMA. Watch Usher share the news below.