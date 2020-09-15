Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest Near His South Carolina Hometown

Chadwick Boseman has been laid to rest near his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.

The groundbreaking actor, who died at age 43 on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer was buried in a private ceremony on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, according to a death certificate obtained by People.

Boseman’s cause of death was reportedly listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 before it progressed to stage IV.