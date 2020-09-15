Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest Near His South Carolina Hometown

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Chadwick Boseman has been laid to rest near his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina.
The groundbreaking actor, who died at age 43 on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer was buried in a private ceremony on Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, according to a death certificate obtained by People.
Boseman’s cause of death was reportedly listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 before it progressed to stage IV.
People reports that the city of Anderson honored him on the day of his burial by holding a community memorial and screening his iconic film Black Panther where he stars as King T’Challa.
Family and friends of Chadwick Boseman held a private memorial service for the late Black Panther star to console each other and to say their final goodbyes on Sept. 6.
The Sun published photos of the gathering in Malibu, California. In addition to Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, several of his co-stars, including Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, attended the memorial.
Boseman’s hometown is already working on a permanent statue to commemorate Boseman, a spokesperson for the Anderson mayor’s office told TMZ.
The South Carolina native left his mark by playing some of the most iconic Black figures in history, including Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up. He cemented his legacy playing the title role in the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther and the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers franchise.
