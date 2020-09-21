Gabrielle Union To Host Black ‘Friends’ Cast Reading

On Tuesday evening (November 22), Gabrielle Union will host a live table reading of an episode from the 90s sitcom Friends. The reading will feature Uzo Aduba, Ryan Bathe, Aisha Hinds, Sterling K. Brown, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope.

The actors will re-enact the episode “The One Where No One’s Ready" from season 3 of Friends. It originally starred Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

For the reading, Aduba will play Phoebe, Bathe will play Rachel, Hinds will portray Monica, Brown will appear as Ross, Sampson will take on Joey, and Pope will be Chandler. The production team includes Bathe, Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, Tessa Thompson, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Channing Dungey, Karen Richardson, Issa Rae, Latanya Richardson and Ava DuVernay.

“Zoom Where It Happens," a live table read series, is hosting the event. It’s previously-featured Black women artists (in partnership with Zoom), whose goal is to raise activation, awareness and intention about the right to vote.

“Zoom Where It Happen" launched September 8 and will continue with a rotating cast of actors through Election Day. It aims to energize voters and amplify the fight for electoral justice and voting rights.