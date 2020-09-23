Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Share What They’ve Learned From Zaya

Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union’s support of Zaya Wade is one of the many things that helped land them on this year’s TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people. However, the proud parents are giving Zaya much of the credit.



On September 22, Union told Good Morning America, “We’re still kind of getting used to being recognized for doing things that have really kind of come naturally like loving your kids as they are. It’s just weird to get credit for that.”



When talking about 13-year-old Zaya, Dwyane added, “She’s helped us see life differently, and I’m thankful for her. She’s allowed me to be informed where I can help in the same process… Right now it’s a lot of people in the Black community that that will not accept someone of transgender, you know, and look at them as different and not worthy, not worthy of life.”

The former NBA player continued, “I think I’m finding my voice, continuing to let everyone know that I am not perfect. I do not know everything, but I lead with my heart. I lead with love.”

Wade has another child, Zaire, 18, with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, who is Zaya's biological mother. Also, a son, Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer. He has custody of his nephew, Dahveon, 17 and in November of 2018, Union and Wade welcomed their first daughter together, Kaavia James, via a surrogate.



Watch the Good Morning America interview below: