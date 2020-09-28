Jeezy To Premiere New Talk Show Next Month

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Jeezy attends the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MAXIM)

‘Worth A Conversation’ will explore timely issues that affect Black America.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Melanie Eversley

Jeezy has touched on heavy issues as a rapper and now, on the occasion of his 43rd birthday, comes the announcement that he’ll dive into those issues through his own television talk show.

Worth a Conversation with Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins will premiere Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on FOX Soul, Billboard is reporting.

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate and educate my culture,” Jeezy, whose given name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, told the news organization. “Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place and this is not different.”

The Atlanta-area native added, “I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people. From the front-porch conversations to real-life situations, Worth a Conversation is bridging the gap. I’m excited to be part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

The show will explore issues surrounding politics, sports and entertainment, explained Jeezy, also known as Young Jeezy.

While 2020 has been tough for most, the year is clearly proving to be a good one for the Atlanta rapper.

During quarantine, he proposed to his girlfriend, Jeannie Mai, a co-host of The Real. He also released his EP, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision.

Earlier this year, he shared some of his motivation with fans, telling Billboard, “If you can hustle from your house or make moves from your house the same way you would if you were running around the streets and get it done, that’s a whole other game.”

You’ll be able to view Jeezy’s show in multiple ways. It will be available on the FOX Soul app and website, Apple TV, Fox Now, Roku, YouTube and more.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for MAXIM)

