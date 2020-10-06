Why Willow Smith Says Voting For The First Time Was ‘Stressful’

With the 2020 election less than a month away, Willow Smith does not want anyone to feel the amount of angst and stress that she experienced during her first voting experience in 2018. During the new episode of Red Table Talk, the actress and singer said that her first time voting was “hands down the most stressful day,” because the ballot was confusing.

Chatting with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, grandmother Adrienne, and guest of the show former NFL Star, Brandon Marshall, the group educated viewers on voting and their experiences, according to People.

"I literally almost was in tears because I didn’t understand so much here," she recalls. "Who are these people? What is their main focus? I was lost. And I really agree with you that we need thorough education on how to vote, who is going to be on the ballot, exactly what they stand for because it’s very, very confusing."

The new RTT episode will also feature rapper Ice Cube, who will discuss the changes he says are necessary to appropriately address racial inequality for Black Americans. Political commentator Van Jones will also make a guest appearance.