Why Willow Smith Says Voting For The First Time Was ‘Stressful’

With the 2020 election less than a month away, Willow Smith does not want anyone to feel the amount of angst and stress that she experienced during her first voting experience in 2018. During the new episode of Red Table Talk, the actress and singer said that her first time voting was “hands down the most stressful day,” because the ballot was confusing.
Chatting with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, grandmother Adrienne, and guest of the show former NFL Star, Brandon Marshall, the group educated viewers on voting and their experiences, according to People.
"I literally almost was in tears because I didn’t understand so much here," she recalls. "Who are these people? What is their main focus? I was lost. And I really agree with you that we need thorough education on how to vote, who is going to be on the ballot, exactly what they stand for because it’s very, very confusing."
The new RTT episode will also feature rapper Ice Cube, who will discuss the changes he says are necessary to appropriately address racial inequality for Black Americans. Political commentator Van Jones will also make a guest appearance.
The award-winning rapper and movie star discusses the reasoning behind his groundbreaking “Contract With Black America." He reveals the details behind why he believes a contract is necessary to properly address racial inequality for Black Americans and what prompted him to spread his message.
Ice Cube's contract states that it was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950's and '60's, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
Tune in to Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch Tuesday, October 6 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET for the newest episode.
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video)
