Exclusive Preview: Watch Ice Cube On ‘Red Table Talk’ Explain The Inspiration Behind His ‘Contract With Black America’

Ice Cube is fed up and fired up about the state of Black America. The award-winning rapper and movie star is heading to the hit Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the reasoning behind his groundbreaking “Contract With Black America". During the episode, which will air on Tuesday (October 6) at noon EST, the L.A. rapper reveals the details behind why he believes a contract is necessary to properly address racial inequality for Black Americans and what prompted him to spread his message.

In July, Cube released a video entitled, “What In It For Us,” calling politicians to sign the “Contract with Black America” before expecting Black voters to support them at the polls. Now, he’s coming to the red table to explain the motivation behind his movement.

Watch the BET.com exclusive preview of his appearance on Red Table Talk below.