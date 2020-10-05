Exclusive Preview: Watch Ice Cube On ‘Red Table Talk’ Explain The Inspiration Behind His ‘Contract With Black America’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Ice Cube is fed up and fired up about the state of Black America. The award-winning rapper and movie star is heading to the hit Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk to discuss the reasoning behind his groundbreaking “Contract With Black America". During the episode, which will air on Tuesday (October 6) at noon EST, the L.A. rapper reveals the details behind why he believes a contract is necessary to properly address racial inequality for Black Americans and what prompted him to spread his message.
RELATED: Ice Cube Unveils ‘Contract For Black America’ Tackling Racism
In July, Cube released a video entitled, “What In It For Us,” calling politicians to sign the “Contract with Black America” before expecting Black voters to support them at the polls. Now, he’s coming to the red table to explain the motivation behind his movement.
Watch the BET.com exclusive preview of his appearance on Red Table Talk below.
Ice Cube's contract states that it was “written in the backdrop of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a wave of protests not seen since the Civil Rights Era of the 1950's and '60's, and a global pandemic in which the Black mortality rate is more than double the White rate and in which 45% (nearly half) of Black-owned businesses closed.”
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jada Pinkett Smith Tackles Colorism In Upcoming 'Red Table Talk'
The episode will also feature commentary from CNN Political Commentator and CEO of REFORM Alliance Van Jones and former NFL player Brandon Marshall, who, along with Willow Smith, will talk about their first time voter experiences. Marshall is also working to encourage other NFL players to get registered and become more politically involved.
Tune-in to Facebook Watch for a new episode of "Red Table Talk" on Tuesday, October 6 at 9am PT /12pm ET.
Photo courtesy of Red Table Talk / Facebook Watch and Getty Images.
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS