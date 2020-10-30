Ciara And Russell Wilson Donate Nearly $2M To Washington Charter School

Written by BET Staff

A local Washington charter school has received a significant contribution from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife and singer Ciara. The superstar couple donated $1.75 million to Cascade Midway Academy who found itself in a financial bind amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press reports that the school, located south of Seattle, was in the midst of preparing for a grand opening but the epidemic put the school’s big debut on hold and that’s when Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield reached out to Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation for assistance. RELATED: Russell Wilson Wishes His ‘Queen’ A Happy Birthday

"The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude and that’s why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds," the couple said. Cascade Midway Academy will also receive a name change to “Why Not You Academy” to reflect the foundation’s contribution. "We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all," Wilson and Ciara said in an official statement posted to the Why Not You Foundation's website.

RELATED: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Helping Seattle Amid COVID-19 Pandemic According to Kent Reporter, the couple also stated that the school which will primarily serve ninth grade students will focus on personalized learning based on each students’ passion and goals. Internship and mentorship will also be available. "Why Not You is based on the idea that it can start with one and our hope is that this school will be the first of many," the couple concluded.