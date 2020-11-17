Trending:

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Use A Digitized Version Of Chadwick Boseman

TOPSHOT - A passer-by looks at a mural painting in honor of the late US actor Chadwick Boseman, at Lapa neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro on September 02, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. - Boseman, star of the ground-breaking superhero movie "Black Panther," died on August 29, 2020, at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Use A Digitized Version Of Chadwick Boseman

The film’s executive producer spoke out saying ‘No.There’s only one Chadwick.’

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The sequel to Black Panther, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman, is still in limbo. But what fans can be assured of is that the producers will have no substitution for the deceased actor.

It is now confirmed that there will be no digital replacement of the actor.  

Victoria Alonso, executive producer of Black Panther, shut down any reports of a digitized version of Boseman to the Argentine newspaper Clarín (translated by Deadline).

"No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest," Alonso explained.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman's Legacy Honored In His South Carolina Hometown

"Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company and has left his moment on history.”

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at age 43. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 before it progressed to stage IV. He was reportedly filming Black Panther while fighting cancer. 

As of now, Black Panther 2 is scheduled to be released in May of 2022. 

(Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC