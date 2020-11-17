‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will Not Use A Digitized Version Of Chadwick Boseman

The sequel to Black Panther, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman, is still in limbo. But what fans can be assured of is that the producers will have no substitution for the deceased actor.

It is now confirmed that there will be no digital replacement of the actor.

Victoria Alonso, executive producer of Black Panther, shut down any reports of a digitized version of Boseman to the Argentine newspaper Clarín (translated by Deadline).

"No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest," Alonso explained.

"Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company and has left his moment on history.”

Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away on August 28 at age 43. The actor was reportedly diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 before it progressed to stage IV. He was reportedly filming Black Panther while fighting cancer.

As of now, Black Panther 2 is scheduled to be released in May of 2022.