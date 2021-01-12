Spike Lee’s Children Selected As 2021 Golden Globes Ambassadors

Spike Lee’s children have made history for being selected as the first siblings of color to be named Golden Globe ambassadors.

According to Deadline, Satchel and Jackson Lee were selected for the honorary roles, which require them to “assist with the awards ceremony set for next month, as well as highlight social issues by working with a charity of their choice.”

Satchel’s charity is Callen-Lorde, queer health care group in New York City and Jackson’s charity is Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The charities will also receive a “$25,000 grant from the HFPA given on the Lees’ behalf,” Deadline also reports.

"We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts,” said Satchel Lee, who was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine. "This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City."



“Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives,” said Jackson Lee, who recently stepped into the big shoes of his father, a long-time collaborator of the Nike Air Jordan brand, to design a pair of his own. “As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”

Spike Lee has received three Golden Globe nominations but never won.

The 78th annual Golden Globes will air February 28 on NBC and hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.