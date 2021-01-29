Gabrielle Union To Star In ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Remake

Gabrielle Union is slated to help bring the classic family comedy Cheaper By The Dozen to a whole new generation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be very similar to the 2003 version and is being developed for Disney+’s platform. Kenya Barris (Black-ish) has been tapped to co-write the script and is also producing the film.

Gail Lerner, who works with Barris on Black-ish, will direct the remake. Zach Braff will co-star as Union’s husband.

The original Cheaper By The Dozen debuted in theaters in 1950 and starred Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy. The 2003 movie was helmed by the acting of Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt and follows a blended family as they work to balance a new life together.

The film is expected to debut in 2022. Braff shared on Instagram him celebrating his new role.

This is just the latest venture for Union, who is slated to co-star in a new Netflix romantic comedy called The Perfect Find. She’s also recently partnered with Jemele Hill and Kelly Carter for a Showtime series titled New Money, which is based on a story that Hill and Carter wrote about Black women with financial independence and the positives and negatives that come along with that freedom.