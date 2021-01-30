Kelly Rowland Welcomes Second Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, have announced on social media the birth of their second child––a son, Noah.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday (January 30), the singer, 39, revealed she gave birth to her newest bundle of joy on January 21.
“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!” Rowland captioned the post, which features a picture of her first born Titan, 6, smiling over his new little brother. “We are truly grateful.”
Rowland added that her baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.
Noah is Rowland’s second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon. In October 2020, the former Destiny’s Child member announced she had a new baby on the way, debuting her bare baby bump on the cover of Women’s Health.
Rowland told the magazine about “being able to have a child” at her age, explaining, “I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”
Congrats to Kelly and Tim! We can’t wait to see more pictures of young Noah.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
