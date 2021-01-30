Kelly Rowland Welcomes Second Child With Husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon, have announced on social media the birth of their second child––a son, Noah.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday (January 30), the singer, 39, revealed she gave birth to her newest bundle of joy on January 21.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!” Rowland captioned the post, which features a picture of her first born Titan, 6, smiling over his new little brother. “We are truly grateful.”

Rowland added that her baby boy weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.